NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — February is Black History Month, and talent was on display in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Performers were showcased at Brooklyn Commons in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Eleven-year-old CEO Obocho Peters has a thrift store in Brooklyn and sells clothing to help families save money. (Credit: CBS2)

It was part of an event staged by 11-year-old CEO Obocho Peters.

He has a thrift store in the building and sells clothing to help families save money.

Obocho also provides free financial literacy seminars.

“My mission is to help all families all around the world become financially free,” he said. “My seminars teach families about budgeting and other creative ways to save money for those funds.”

Obocho hopes to find performers at the event for his next seminar in June.

