Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car backing up on a street in Queens on Saturday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car backing up on a street in Queens on Saturday.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. in Jackson Heights.
Police say a 57-year-old man was hit by a car going in reverse in front of a house on 69th Street.
RELATED STORY: Rapid Rise In Pedestrian Deaths Prompts Officials’ Call For Action In Brooklyn
The man’s identity has not been released.
It’s unknown if any charges will be filed. The NYPD continues to investigate.