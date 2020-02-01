Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kids from PS 41 in Manhattan helped feed the homeless Saturday.
Fifth graders from the school teamed up with the Church of the Village to provide hundreds of bagged lunches to those in need.
The kids also hope that donating their time inspires others.
“There’s a lot of homeless people on earth, too many, and if we keeping doing this, and other people actually start caring, well not like other people aren’t caring, but if more people care, we can make a bigger impact and maybe stop that percentage of people who are homeless,” one child said.
Dozens of kids volunteered to coordinate donations and put together the lunches.