NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify two young men who may have been involved in an assault at a subway station in downtown Brooklyn last month.
Police say a 37-year-old man was punched in the face. One suspect allegedly showed a knife, and another put a gun to the man’s neck while making threats.
The victim refused treatment.
It happened at the Jay Street station Jan. 11th.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.