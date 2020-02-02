Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD are searching for a man caught on camera burglarizing a cell phone store in the Bronx.
It happened Friday around 5 a.m. at the Metro by T-Mobile store on East Mosholu Parkway North in the Norwood section.
Police say the suspect broke a lock at the store’s rear entrance to get inside.
Investigators say the suspect made off with five cell phones.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.