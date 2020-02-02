CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:E-ZPass, george washington bridge, Local TV, New Jersey, New York, Palisades Parkway


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cash lanes are officially a thing of the past for drivers using the George Washington Bridge/Palisades Interstate Parkway toll plaza.

The toll plaza went cashless at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Instead, all lanes will either charge a driver’s E-ZPass, or use cameras to take a picture of a license plate so that an invoice can be mailed.

The Port Authority implemented the change to cut down on congestion.

