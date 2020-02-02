Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – The NYPD is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant after a terrorist-related stabbing in London.
The NYPD says there’s no nexus to New York City.
We continue to closely monitor the reports of a stabbing incident in #Streatham (London, UK). According to @metpoliceuk the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.
While there is no nexus to #NYC, we always ask New Yorkers to remain vigilant… pic.twitter.com/eSILiIMlaZ
— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) February 2, 2020
CBS News reported that London police shot and killed the suspect who is believed to have stabbed two people Sunday. Authorities have called the incident “terrorist-related.”
