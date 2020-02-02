CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, London, New York, NYPD, Terrorism


NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – The NYPD is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant after a terrorist-related stabbing in London.

The NYPD says there’s no nexus to New York City.

CBS News reported that London police shot and killed the suspect who is believed to have stabbed two people Sunday. Authorities have called the incident “terrorist-related.”

For more coverage of the London incident, check our colleagues at CBS News.

