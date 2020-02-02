Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show rolls into town later this month.
More than 2,000 adorable pooches will strut their stuff as they compete for “Best In Show.”
Gail Miller Bisher, of the Westminster Kennel Club, stopped by to talk about this year’s competition.
Generally, all 50 states are represented at the competition. In 2020, 205 breeds are eligible to compete.
Events take place Feb. 8-11 at Pier 94 and Madison Square Garden.
For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit westminsterkennelclub.org.