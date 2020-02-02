By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody!
It’s gonna be another chilly start around the region with generally cloudy skies, so the groundhog shouldn’t see any shadow, hinting at an early spring!
Expect a bit of a bump in temps today with highs in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies. It’ll be a little breezy at times so feeling more like the low 40s. Heading into the evening, there is another slight chance for spotty drops and flakes.
The new work week will start off on a bright and mild note with temps in the upper 50s. Some spots may find 60!
But as we head through the midweek into the end of the week, things turn wet. Expect some showers late Tuesday night but the best bet for rain looks to be Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the upper 40s, so keep the umbrella handy!