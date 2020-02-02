Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Harlem.
Police say the victim was found near Madison Avenue and East 116th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s.
He’s being treated at Harlem Hospital.
No arrests have been made in the case.
