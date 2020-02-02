Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Good news for those who love warmer weather.
Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil both agree there will be an early spring this year.
Neither saw their shadows Sunday morning.
According to legend, that means winter is coming to a fast end.
“I am ready for spring too,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson joked at the Staten Island Zoo, before unfurling banner that read “spring is coming.”
Organizers presented Johnson with an official Staten Island Chuck paw print.
Staten Island Chuck has been predicting the weather since 1981 at the zoo, and they say he has a near 80% accuracy.