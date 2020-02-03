Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tax season is underway and the Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers may try to steal your refund by filing a return under your name.
All crooks need is your social security number.
Some scammers, claiming to be from the IRS, contact potential victims by email, phone or letter in an effort to get their personal information.
Experts suggest filing early.
If you think you’ve been scammed, be sure to contact the IRS right away. For details, see the IRS.gov website.