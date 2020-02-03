



What do you get when you mix a predator and a puppy? Comfort.

Bowie the lab helps ease Nandi the cheetah’s anxiety.

“So this is Nandi, and her companion dog Bowie. They’ve been together since they were just a few weeks old. Bowie has a very important job here, which is to be, kind of, her confidence builder. So cheetah’s are naturally skittish by nature, so one of the things that allows us to bring her out and do educational presentations like this is having Bowie by her side,” explained Charlotte Trapman-O’Brien of the Turtle Back Zoo.

Nandi looks to Bowie to make sure everything is OK and she is safe, reported CBSN New York’s Meg Baker.

Bowie has similar training to that of a therapy animal.

“We do need him to be calm. That’s his whole job with the cheetah. So no matter what else is going on, if something startles her, she needs to look to him, and he needs to be calm. So he’s been exposed to a lot of different environments. Part of the reason he comes home with us at night is to get him exposed to all different scenarios: Car rides, honking cars,” said trainer Samantha Wegman.

This type of bonding is happening at and modeled after other zoos across the U.S.: Best friends with a purpose.