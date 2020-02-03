Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Governor Cuomo signed a comprehensive reform package for the limousine industry, on Monday.
The landmark safety reforms follow the 2018 limo crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people.
The new reforms include seat belt requirements for front and rear passengers.
Penalties for illegal U-turns will be increased to up to $400 for a first violation and possibly up to 15 days in jail.
New commercial driver’s license requirements for limo drivers and regular validation of vehicle and driver safety information.