A Westchester County town is cheering on one of its own today.

Jordan Lucas, a former New Rochelle high school football player, who helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory Sunday night.

The wait is finally over. It has been half a century since the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl.

Now the team is back on top, after beating the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night in Miami.

The final score was 31-20 and Jordan Lucas was a major asset to the team.

Lucas, 26, just wrapped up his second season with the Chiefs as a safety.

His hometown is celebrating his victory and hoping this inspires young athletes.

“It’s always great to hear when local talent has gone on to do well, whether it be college or professionally. I have sons too as well, so they’re in sports, so it’s really cool,” Joe Hargraves, a New Rochelle resident, told CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur.

“He kind of gives everyone from New Rochelle hope, all the little football players and high school JV and stuff it’s pretty cool,” said Nicole Pulsinelli, a student at Iona College.

The Chiefs Super Bowl parade is scheduled for Wednesday in Kansas City.