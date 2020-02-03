Expect more sunshine this afternoon as weak high pressure fills in. In addition to that, we’re in for a rather mild day with temperatures running about 15° above normal — that’s typical for late March!
Clouds will be on the increase again tonight with a chance of some light rain towards dawn. Outside of that, expect some patchy fog with lows in the 40s once again.
Tomorrow will feature a little rain in the morning with things quieting down into the afternoon. Temperature-wise, it will remain well above normal with highs in the low 50s.
Then on Wednesday we’re hopeful of a break in the precipitation, but at this time we’re leaving in at least a chance of rain, especially early in the morning. Outside of that, expect cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s.