NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Beginning Monday, the NYPD is cracking down on overweight trucks traveling on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway with fines reaching up to $7,000 per violation.
Experts say that without an overhaul, parts of the expressway could become unsafe for traffic within five years.
The move comes as an effort to lighten the load on the crumbling structure.
Officials say the BQE is rapidly falling apart under the weight of more than 150,000 vehicles a day.
An expert panel appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed shrinking the six lanes down to four.
“Having fewer lanes, having fewer vehicles on it at any one time lightens the load, just like having less people on the elevator lightens the load,” said transportation expert Samuel I. Schwartz.
De Blasio says he is against removing lanes.
