NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two men they say burglarized a queens restaurant by breaking through a basement wall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
Investigators released these surveillance images of the suspects.
The incident happened just after 6 a.m. last Tuesday at the Shang Noodle House on Prince Street in Flushing.
Police say the men stole three electronic tablets and about $1,000 in cash.
