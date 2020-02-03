



— More than two dozen cars were vandalized in one Staten Island neighborhood over the weekend.

Car after car, windshield after windshield were shattered or taped together, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Monday night.

“It was very frustrating to come out the house and see your car like that,” driver Alberto Valentin said.

The NYPD said at least 25 vehicles along the 900 block of Victory Boulevard in the Grymes Hill section of the borough were vandalized Friday night.

“Big hole in my window,” driver Tony Judah said.

“I looked down the block and noticed two cars ahead of me were hit and I looked to the left and saw three or four cars were also hit,” Valentin added.

Surveillance video shows someone walking on the sidewalk along Silver Lake Park just after 10:30 p.m. and swing at the back windshields of two cars, one right after the other.

“They just break windows and keep walking,” Judah said.

Police said of the dozens of drivers who reported property damage over the weekend, so far none of them have reported anything was actually stolen from their cars.

“Just be someone who has malice in their heart and gets pleasure out of doing nonsense,” Valentin said.

Valentin said replacing his windshield will likely set him back about $400, and until then it’s a major inconvenience.

“We’re usually a two-car family and now we’re down to one, so I gotta focus on mass transit while my wife uses the car to take the kids to school and pick them up,” Valentin said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.