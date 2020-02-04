BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver last night in Bay Shore.
Victor Gonzalez Arevalo was walking with a friend around 6:30 p.m. along Fifth Avenue when both men were struck by a white SUV as it turned right onto Fairtown Road.
The victims, ages 39 and 36, were on their way to pick up food at the time.
Suffolk County Police said the SUV took off, heading east on Fairtown Road.
Gonzalez Arevalo was rushed Southside Hospital in critical condition. His friend also suffered minor injuries to his left foot.
Family members said Gonzalez Arevalo recently emigrated from El Salvador and works as a painter.
“He’s in really bad condition,” cousin Joaquin Gonzalez told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “I feel really bad about it, because they are humans like everybody else is, so that’s not right.”
Neighbors told CBS2 speeding on residential streets is a serious problem.
“80, 90 – all day. We need a light, one light,” said Miriam Hernandez.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.