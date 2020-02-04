Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video holding up a bodega at gunpoint last month in Brooklyn.
The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on January 10 near Church Avenue and Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville.
Police said the suspect pointed a pellet or BB gun at the 28-year-old worker and demanded money.
The suspect allegedly fired one shot, hitting the worker above his right eyebrow.
Police said the clerk then handed over a plastic bag filled with cash, and the gunman fled east on Church Ave.
The employee was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.