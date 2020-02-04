NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It has been more than four months since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared from a park in Bridgeton, N.J., as followed by reporting on CBSPhilly.com.
Do you see anyone you recognize? On #NationalMissingPersonsDay, spending a few minutes looking through our kidnapped and missing persons page could change a life. Help the #FBI Newark locate these individuals, and submit tips to https://t.co/ZZPQCmJjAk. https://t.co/QEfONozmAi pic.twitter.com/5IB7IBVvUU
— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) February 3, 2020
For National Missing Persons Day, the FBI is asking the public for help finding the little girl, and others like her.
Dulce’s mother Noema Perez says she took her children to get ice cream and then they went to the park. Perez said she remained in the car with a relative while Dulce and her brother ran to the playground and disappeared.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2857, Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033, or call 911 immediately.
If you have a tip for the FBI about Dulce’s – or any other missing person’s – location, click here.