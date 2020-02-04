Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Empire State Building is shining bright in red, white and pink, and it’s all for a good cause.
The goal is to promote women’s heart health.
Fashion designer Betsey Johnson, who has undergone open-heart surgery, teamed up with Woman’s Day Magazine for the effort.
At the same time, they’re celebrating Betty Boop’s 90th anniversary.
The campaign is called “Love Your Heart.”
It’s one of many heart awareness events in February in honor of American Heart Month.