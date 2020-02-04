Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The daughter of a Jersey City police officer who was killed in 2019 will attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address in Washington.
Hailey Seals will be the guest of New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski.
Hailey’s father, Det. Joseph Seals, was fatally shot on Dec. 10 in the Bay View Cemetery, ambushed by the same two people who went on to murder three more innocent civilians in a kosher market a mile away.
Seals, 40, was a married father of five. The veteran police officer joined the Jersey City Police Department in 2006.