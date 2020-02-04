



New Jersey Transit service is back on track following massive delays and cancellations during last night’s commute.

It all started around 5 p.m., when an NJ Transit train coming into New York became disabled, leaving riders stuck at Penn Station for about two hours.

Frustrated commuters shared photos and videos on social media as they tried to get home.

NJ Transit blamed the delays on power issues related to overhead wires outside Penn Station, which are owned by Amtrak.

1 of 2: Rail service in and out of PSNY is subject to delays of up to 2 hours. Midtown Direct rail service is being diverted to Hoboken Terminal due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) February 4, 2020

“I was on the train, and all of a sudden, the power went out, we got stuck on the train and we had to wait for them to come rescue us,” Angela Payne, of Brooklyn, told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “It was over an hour, because I left work at 4 – I live in Brooklyn – I didn’t get home until after 7.”

Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken, causing major delays on PATH trains, where NJ Transit cross-honored tickets.

About nine hours later, service was restored around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

1/2: Rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is operating on or close to schedule after earlier Amtrak overhead wire issues near PSNY. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) February 4, 2020

The mess came just days after the release of a New Jersey state audit revealing there were 18,000 delayed trains between 2017 and May 2019. Auditors said the issue was due to circumstances which could have been prevented by the agency.

CBS2s asked Gov. Phil Murphy about the audit Friday, but he declined to comment. A statement from his office pointed out that under his administration, there’s been a 35% reduction in cancellations from 2018-2019 and more engineers have been trained.

Click here for the latest NJ Transit service alerts.