Comments
MAYWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, Remi the 3-year-old bloodhound came to the rescue once again, helping police track down a missing child.
MAYWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, Remi the 3-year-old bloodhound came to the rescue once again, helping police track down a missing child.
Investigators say on Monday, the K-9 Unit was called up to join in the search for a juvenile in Maywood who hadn’t been seen in over 10 hours.
Officers gave Remi a jacket to acquire a scent.
With her keen nose, police say Remi led officers through several city and residential blocks and sniffed out the juvenile in a thick brush area.
RELATED STORY: Super Police Dog, Innovative Company Partnering To Find Many Missing Persons In Bergen County
The juvenile was treated and reunited with her family.
Last year, Remi located 75 missing people in Bergen County.