NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More change is coming to the perennially struggling Knicks.
According to multiple reports, New York fired team president Steve Mills on Tuesday. General manager Scott Perry is expected to take over on an interim basis.
Mills had held the position since July 2017. Previously, he served as the team’s executive vice president and general manager.
Since 2013, when Mills rejoined the franchise, the Knicks are 178-365, the worst record in the NBA.
Earlier this season, the Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale following a 4-18 start. New York finished 17-65 last season.
The Knicks lost at least 50 games in five of the previous six seasons. Currently 15-36, New York has the third-worst record in the league.
New York has not made the playoffs since losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2012-13 season and has just one postseason series win since 1999-2000.
