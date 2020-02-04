Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The father of a murdered Barnard College student appeared in court Tuesday.
Inman Majors attended the hearing of the 13-year-old boy accused of killing his daughter.
He did not comment as he left family court in lower Manhattan.
Eighteen-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed to death in Morningside Park on Dec. 11.
Police also questioned two 14-year-olds, but they were released without being charged.
The 13-year-old admitted to being in the park with two other teenagers, police say, but the teen says he was not the person who stabbed Tessa Majors.