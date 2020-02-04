Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is just five days away.
This year, dog lovers are getting a special treat: One breed is making its dog show debut.
It’s that time of year again: The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is back in New York City this weekend, and Tuesday it announced the newest breed to compete in the competition: The Azawakh.
“An Azawakh is a sighthound. They’re a tall, slender dog that were bred to hunt hare and wild boar in Africa,” said Gail Miller Bisher of the Westminster Kennel Club.
The show features more than 2,600 dogs from 204 breeds and runs from Feb. 9-11 at Pier 94 and Madison Square Garden.