CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:ATM, Dave Carlin, Local TV, Long Island City, New York, Queens, robbery


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating after an ATM was stolen this morning Queens.

The machine was taken shortly before 6:30 a.m. from Showroom Auto near 42nd Street and 35th Avenue in Long Island City.

Police said the suspects loaded the ATM into a van and drove off.

Investigators have not released a description of who they’re searching for.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply