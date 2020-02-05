Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating after an ATM was stolen this morning Queens.
The machine was taken shortly before 6:30 a.m. from Showroom Auto near 42nd Street and 35th Avenue in Long Island City.
Police said the suspects loaded the ATM into a van and drove off.
Investigators have not released a description of who they’re searching for.
