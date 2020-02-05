Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bernie Madoff, the architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, is asking to be released from prison because of his failing health.
In a court filing, Madoff says he is suffering from terminal kidney failure and has less than 18 months to live.
He was sentenced to 150 years in prison for using his investment firm to cheat clients out of billions of dollars.
The 81-year-old began his prison term in July 2009 after pleading guilty to 11 felony charges.