



— A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, New York City boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Two Boots East Village

Topping the list is Two Boots East Village. Situated at 42 Ave. A, this location of the local pizzeria — which has another outpost over on Seventh Avenue South, as well as restaurants in Brooklyn and Jersey City — is the highest-rated pizza spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 357 reviews on Yelp.

2. Espresso Pizzeria

Next up is Fort Hamilton’s Espresso Pizzeria, located at 9403 Fifth Ave. (near 94th Street). Yelpers give it 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews.

3. Lombardi’s Pizza

Lombardi’s Pizza in Nolita is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 6,079 Yelp reviews. Open since 1905, this spot claims to be “the first pizzeria in the United States.” Head over to 32 Spring St. (at the corner of Spring and Mott streets) to check it out for yourself.

4. Pizza Sam

Last, but not least, is Pizza Sam, which has earned four stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pizzeria at 8906 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights, Queens.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.