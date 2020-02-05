NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza are expected to announce the expansion of the city’s 3-K for All program today.
More districts will soon offer classes for three-year-olds, bringing the number of students for the 2020-2021 school year to 26,000 citywide.
“Every family should be able to give their child the world, and expanding 3K will help us set even more of our students on the path to success,” the mayor said in a statement. “3-K and Pre-K for All are unlocking the potential of every child and creating more opportunity for families.”
“I’m so excited to make 3-K bigger and better than ever this fall, serving a total of 16 districts and up to 26,000 three year olds. We know that the City’s youngest learners and their families benefit tremendously from getting in the classroom earlier, and I thank Mayor de Blasio for his leadership and support in growing early childhod education each year,” Carranza added.
Full schedule for 3-K expansion:
- 2017-18: District 7 (South Bronx) and District 23 (Brownsville).
- 2018-19: District 4 (East Harlem), District 5 (Harlem), District 16 (Bedford-Stuyvesant), and District 27 (Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Rockaways).
- 2019-20: District 6 (Washington Heights and Inwood), District 8 (Country Club, Pelham Bay, Throgs Neck, Castle Hill, Soundview, Hunts Point), District 9 (Grand Concourse, Highbridge, Morrisania), District 19 (East New York), District 31 (Staten Island), and District 32 (Bushwick)
- 2020-21: District 1 (Chinatown, East Village, Lower East Side), District 12 (Central Bronx), District 14 (Greenpoint, Williamsburg), and District 29 (Cambria Heights, Hollis, Laurelton, Queens Village, Springfield Gardens, St. Albans)
Today is also the first day to apply for next year’s 3-K and Pre-K programs in public schools.
Families can apply online at MySchools.nyc, over the phone at 718-935-2009, or in person at a Family Welcome Center.