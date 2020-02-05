NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old last night in Brooklyn.
The victim was killed outside a bodega in East New York, just steps away from where he lived.
Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to Elton Street and New Lots Avenue.
Officers found 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey unconscious and unresponsive after being shot in the head.
He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but did not survive.
CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with an employee inside the bodega who said he knew Dickey.
“He’s a nice boy, he’s good. I came before a lot of times. I know him and he knows me. He’s young, I think like he’s 18 or 19 years,” he said. “I never see him [have a] problem with nobody. But I came 4-o-clock in here, I heard about it. I’m sorry for that.”
The motive for the shooting is unclear, but police believe the suspect is around the same age as Dickey and was last seen wearing a blue coat and light blue jeans. He allegedly ran off through a park near the scene.
An NYPD patrol car remains on the scene as the search continues.