



A large fire damaged multiple homes and vehicles early this morning in Jersey City

Fortunately, no one was injured, but 10 people were displaced. The fire chief said that number is likely to climb.

Firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Mercer Street. They found a two-story house up in flames, along with at least three vehicles, including a food truck.

“It was heavy fire in the rear, at least three vehicles were on fire,” Jersey City Fire Chief Steven McGill said. “If you ever saw a car fire, they’re very difficult to get out, there’s a lot of gasoline and rubber tires are burning. So unfortunately, it spread to the exterior of the building we believe and shot up, got into the roof area, and then got to the exposure.”

McGill said the fire quickly spread to a nearby three-story house. Three others were also evacuated.

“You’re talking about a lot of people that may be affected,” said McGill.

It’s unclear whether the flames started inside the first house or the cars outside.

Firefighters had the blaze under control around 5:15 a.m.

The Red Cross said a disaster action team is on the scene to assist residents.