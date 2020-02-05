



— Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says bail reform changes may have left the victim of a brutal attack at the hands of suspected MS-13 gang members exposed.

Police say the new laws are not helping them protect and serve, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Ryder had some harsh words for Albany on Wednesday.

He said a 36-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death Sunday night in the back of an abandoned New Cassel home. Ryder said criminal justice reforms failed him.

“The system failed. The system failed. This man is dead,” Ryder said. “This law is not helping us.”

Police detailed the case of Wilmer Maldonado, a victim of a brutal gang assault in October 2018. Nine alleged members of MS-13 were arrested.

Maldonado stood ready to testify against them, but then, Nassau police said, a judge, abiding by new requirements, handed over previously concealed information on his identity to the defense.

Suddenly, they said a pattern of intimidation began. On Jan. 30, a witness was shot in New Cassel. On Feb. 1, Maldonado was beaten, but escaped. On Feb. 2, however, he was found beaten to death.

“We believe the information that was released, a victim’s information, which should have been protected, was turned over too early. And immediately after it was turned over, we saw the intimidation pattern start,” Ryder said. “Justice reform is not taking care of our victims.”

Witness and victim names are normally protected until trial, but since Albany changed discovery rules, police must now turn over that information to the defense in 15 days.

“Those common sense reform decisions need to happen now,” Ryder said.

A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “The timeline … makes it very clear that these reforms had absolutely nothing to do with this case, because identifying information was turned over before the law took effect.”

Police said that’s not the case.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas also called for changes in the law and lauded Maldonado for his bravery.

“In October 2018, Wilmer Maldonado intervened when two boys were allegedly threatened by MS-13 members and he was senselessly attacked, struck with a bat in the head and suffered multiple stab wounds,” Singas said in a statement. “This courageous man was prepared to testify against his alleged assailants at an upcoming trial, but he was brutally beaten to death before he could. The prosecution protected this victim’s identity by obtaining a protective order in December 2018, but his identity was disclosed pursuant to a judge’s order in December 2019. This case underscores the importance of safeguarding the identities of witnesses and victims of crime and our hearts are with Mr. Maldonado’s family and friends as we grieve his loss. We will bring everyone associated with this horrific murder to justice.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said changes to the law must be made before another murder happens.

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of Wilmer Maldonado. This is a tragedy. I am calling on Albany to take corrective action to fix criminal justice reform immediately,” Curran said. “These new discovery requirements pose a threat to both the victims and witnesses of crimes. Nassau County has worked hard to build trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve, and this law now undercuts that trust. Our communities will be scared to report crimes or talk to law enforcement.We cannot let another murder happen because a witness may have been disclosed. Change this law now.”

A spokesperson for New York State Courts said they are reviewing the minutes of recent court proceedings in the case to see exactly what transpired.