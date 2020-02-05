Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s First Lady, Chirlane McCray, on Wednesday unveiled a new program to help new mothers.
It’s called the “New Family Home Visits” initiative.
The city will provide home visits from the prenatal stage to postnatal.
Pediatricians say such visits help strengthen bonds between new moms and their babies. They also say the visits will help lower depression and anxiety as new moms adjust to all the changes and challenges of raising a child.
“All first-time parents will have access to home visiting services. By 2024, the city and our community partners will offer home visits to 45,000 families in all five boroughs every year,” McCray said.
McCray says the new project will kick off in Brooklyn.