We’ll see a little brightening into this afternoon, but it will still be a mostly cloudy day overall. As for temperatures, they won’t even come close to yesterday’s high of 61°… just the low 40s.
It looks like the evening hours should stay mainly dry, but rain fills in overnight with freezing rain and sleet north and west. That said, be prepared for icy conditions on the roads if you’re headed that way.
Some rain will linger into tomorrow, but we won’t call it a washout. As for temperatures, they’ll remain on the chilly side with highs in the mid 40s or so.
The next period to watch will be Thursday night into Friday morning when the rain may be heavy at times. We’ll have more details on that tonight and tomorrow.