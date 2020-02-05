Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
Clouds are with us, and just a little bit of rain is expected for this morning’s commute. We might even see a little sunshine before sunset, as some clearing skies are marked for NYC and points north and east.
Temps are much cooler than yesterday when we hit 60 degrees! Pretty wild for February!
We have unsettled weather for the the rest of the week with a few chances for precipitation through Friday. The “worst” of it would be late Thursday night into early Friday morning. We could see 1-3 inches of rain by the time we’re all said and done.
Have a good one.