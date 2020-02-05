Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City government vehicles have a new job: testing the city’s air quality.
Five government cars have been equipped with roof sensors to gather data for a four-week pilot program.
These cars are roaming the South Bronx, which officials say has some of the most important air quality issues right now.
“We will now be able to monitor temperature, particulate matter, humidity, heat, basically health department air quality monitoring with our city fleet vehicles,” said Keith Kerman, NYC Chief Fleet Office Deputy Commissioner.
The sensors were created by a lab at MIT.
Scientists and the health department will study the data, then the city will decide whether to extend the program to other areas.