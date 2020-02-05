NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video shows a pair of thieves steal an entire ATM from a business in Queens.
Police said it happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday outside Showroom Auto on 35th Avenue near 42nd Street in Long Island City.
The suspects can be seen using a light-colored van to yank the machine free before loading it onto the vehicle.
Web Extra: Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Steal ATM From Queens Business
“They just came and took it out early in the morning,” resident Peter Mazur told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.
“That’s crazy. That’s what they did?” another person added. “Just crazy man, outrageous.”
One witness recorded the incident on his cellphone and told Carlin he called 911.
It’s unclear how much cash was inside the ATM, but investigators said the machine itself was valued at $2,500.
The business owner said he’s fallen victim to a similar crime once before.