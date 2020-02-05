



From a Valentine’s-themed art market to a hip-hop yacht party, there’s plenty to enjoy in New York City this week.

Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Art Market 4 Reproductive Justice – Valentine’s Edition

From the event description:

Nothing says “I love you” more than fighting excessive capitalist consumption and materialism by supporting local artists and shopping small!

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 1-6 p.m.

Where: 664 Bergen Street, Floor 3

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

The No. 1 Hip-Hop and R&B Boat Party

From the event description:

Get ready to drop it down and bring it up — it’s time to party, New York! There will be two heated indoor dance floors and a variety of genres played throughout the night.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Pier 15 Hornblower Events & Cruises, 78 South St.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sweethearts Bazaar

From the event description:

Get your sweetheart something that can’t be found elsewhere. Come pick-up handmade Valentine sweets or artwork, leather goods, hand-drawn gift cards, one-of-a-kind jewelry, or rare vintage fashion and accessories — you never know what amazing treasures you’ll discover!

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 W. 77th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Shelly Wade’s Valentines on Bleecker Street

From the event description:

Shelly Wade’s students and young artists perform their latest original songs and covers.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: The Red Lion, 151 Bleecker St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.