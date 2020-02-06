CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:China, coronavirus, Health, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people in New York City are still awaiting results after being tested for coronavirus.

So far, two other patients have come back negative.

“New York City is on high alert and prepared to handle any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week. “My message to New Yorkers remains the same: if you have the travel history and are exhibiting symptoms, please see your health provider immediately.”

Meanwhile in China, the death toll continues to rise. Chinese officials say 73 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 563.

CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222

The country also reported nearly 3,700 new infections.

More than 28,000 cases have been confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply