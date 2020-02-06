Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut may be the next state to legalize recreational marijuana.
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut may be the next state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s push for legalization was unsuccessful last year.
However, during his State of the State address Wednesday, he said it’s necessary to keep residents safe.
“Legalized marijuana is just a short drive away in Massachusetts and New York is soon to follow. I believe that a coordinated, regional regulation is our best chance to protect public health by displacing illicit sellers and replacing them with trusted providers,” he said in his speech.
Lamont also called for a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and new taxes on non-flavored products.
Last fall, he joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for a regional summit on marijuana and vaping.
So using the logic that pot should be legalized in one state because it’s more readily available in another state means that states with stricter gun laws should relax them since guns are more readily available in another state, right libs?