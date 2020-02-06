CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Caught on camera, Deer Park, Local TV, Long Island, New York


DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Cameras captured a vandal in the act, swinging a crowbar at a Tesla and smashing the windows.

It happened on Jan. 17 on Nantucket Lane in Deer Park on Long Island.

He can be seen getting off a bike, then walking up to a car parked in a driveway.

He smashes the side windows, starts to leave, then comes back for one more swing at the windshield.

Police are looking for the suspect.

They say he did about $3,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting P3Tips.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply