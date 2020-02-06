Comments
DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Cameras captured a vandal in the act, swinging a crowbar at a Tesla and smashing the windows.
It happened on Jan. 17 on Nantucket Lane in Deer Park on Long Island.
He can be seen getting off a bike, then walking up to a car parked in a driveway.
He smashes the side windows, starts to leave, then comes back for one more swing at the windshield.
Police are looking for the suspect.
They say he did about $3,000 worth of damage.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting P3Tips.com.