



The programs, like Global Entry, are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster. But New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships.

Federal officials say the suspension comes in response to a new state law that recently took effect.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf dropped the bombshell last night on Fox News.

“We sent a letter to New York indicating, because they took these measures, that New York residents are no longer eligible to enroll in these Trusted Traveler programs,” he said.

Wolf referred to New York State’s sanctuary “Green Light law,” which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for drivers’ licenses without providing a social security number – instead, using passports and IDs from other countries.

Massive lines formed at DMV’s across the state after the law went into effect in mid-December.

Wolf called the law disappointing, saying it’s a major security threat because it prohibits access to DMV data that’s needed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the agency builds cases and investigates criminal networks. He added that data is also used for trade and travel, necessary for background checks when someone applies for a Trusted Traveler program.

“We no longer have access to make sure that they meet those program requirements,” he said.

All Global Entry applicants undergo rigorous background checks and in-person interviews before approval.

The program, and several similar ones, allow expedited clearance for pre-approved, so-called low risk, travelers. Meaning, faster security and customs lines for members.

The DHS order was announced just one day after President Donald Trump condemned sanctuary cities, like New York, in his State of the Union address.

“A criminal alien, freed by the sanctuary city of New York, was charged with the brutal rape and murder of a 92-year-old woman,” he said. “The killer had been previously arrested for assault. But under New York’s sanctuary policies, he was set free. If the city had honored ICE’s detainer request, his victim would still be alive today.”

CBS2 has reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for a comment, but so far, no response.

Click here for more information on New York’s “Green Light law.”