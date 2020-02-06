CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:e-cigarettes, fda, Flavored E-Cigarette Ban, Flavored E-Cigarettes, Vaping


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal crackdown has taken effect on the sale of most flavored cartridges for e-cigarettes.

The new FDA policy prohibits companies from making and selling all cartridge flavors except tobacco and menthol.

Stores can continue to sell flavored e-liquid and disposables.

RELATED STORY: 2 More New Yorkers Die Of Vaping-Related Illnesses, Making 4 Statewide

The crackdown aims to reduce vaping by young people.

The FDA is giving businesses until mid-May to comply with the new rules before they could face fines.

Comments

Leave a Reply