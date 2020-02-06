NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunpoint robbery was caught on camera inside a nail salon Wednesday in Harlem.
Surveillance video shows a man pointing a gun at women inside the salon.
It happened in broad daylight around 12:50 p.m. at Cinderella Beauty and Nail Salon on West 125th Street.
Police said three victims handed over $37, and the man took off.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Police said they’re searching for a man approximately 55 to 60 years old, with a dark complexion, heavy build and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was seen wearing a hooded black winter jacket, dark colored pants, brown boots and ski mask.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.