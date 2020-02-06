NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one person has died after a shooting near a Rockland County funeral home.
It happened Thursday night behind TJ McGowan Sons Funeral Home on Broadway in Haverstraw.
Police say one person is dead and another is injured.
One dead, one injured and in unknown condition after shooting in rear of T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home, 133 Broadway in Haverstraw, Rockland County. pic.twitter.com/SKi5epL8uR
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) February 7, 2020
Residents say the funeral home is an institution in the small village.
“They try to help people that, you know, they’re in an economy that they don’t even have money for the funeral, they try to help them out a little. They used to give them discounts. They were very polite. Their service is the best that they have in that funeral home,” Maritza Cordero told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “It’s shocking.”
State police are among the agencies on the scene.
Further details were not immediately released.