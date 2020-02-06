Comments
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Mount Vernon High School‘s popular culinary program is making a comeback.
On Thursday, state Senator Alessandra Biaggi allocated $1 million to remodel the school’s existing kitchen, which the program will use.
The culinary program was stopped in 2008 due to budgetary constraints.
Students who are now enrolled in the program are excited about the future possibilities it can offer them.
“I feel like it can help us all build a bond and connection. You could learn new things and new skills with the people around you, and I look forward to cooking in the kitchen,” student Karaja Watson said.
The school also has a greenhouse on campus that will be used by the students to grow vegetables and herbs for the program.
The new kitchen is expected to be completed this September.